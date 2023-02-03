Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after buying an additional 728,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,515,000 after acquiring an additional 557,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 31.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $12,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.0 %

RYN stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.