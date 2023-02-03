Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2023 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $196.00.

1/18/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $201.00.

1/10/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $194.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $146.00.

12/23/2022 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Solar Stock Down 6.4 %

First Solar stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.