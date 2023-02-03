Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday.

CGI stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

