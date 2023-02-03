Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $210,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,945. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.