Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

NYSE:HP opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

