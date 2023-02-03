Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALRS. Hovde Group cut Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ALRS stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

