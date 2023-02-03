Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

