Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,441 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,903,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

