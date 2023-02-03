Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $132,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 149,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

