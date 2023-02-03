Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

