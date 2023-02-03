Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,692 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 100,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 48.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.