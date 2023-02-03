Reviewing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) and Its Peers

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greystone Housing Impact Investors to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors 265 1184 1705 67 2.49

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors -43.60% 7.11% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ rivals have a beta of 6.40, indicating that their average stock price is 540% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.50 million $38.10 million 6.55 Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors $4.50 billion $814.11 million -5.33

Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors rivals beat Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.