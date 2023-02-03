Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.6 %

About Rexford Industrial Realty

NYSE:REXR opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.