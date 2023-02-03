Robert Half International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half International in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

RHI opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

