Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

