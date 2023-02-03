Royal Bank of Canada Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $54.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

