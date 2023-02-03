Royal Bank of Canada Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $440.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $412.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average is $382.66. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

