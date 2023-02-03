RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

