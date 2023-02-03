Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Driven Brands worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -213.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.