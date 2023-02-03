Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after acquiring an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 194,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

