Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Duolingo worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Duolingo by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 36,806 shares valued at $3,008,246. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

