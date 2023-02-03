Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 15,035 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,385.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

IOT stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

