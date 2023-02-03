Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.