SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 656.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Profile

Shares of SAP opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.