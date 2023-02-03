SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Critical Review

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -28.22% -22.16% -17.09% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SeaSpine and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $14.95, suggesting a potential upside of 56.71%.

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.85 -$54.35 million ($1.77) -5.39 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adynxx beats SeaSpine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

