Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 194,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.