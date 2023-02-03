Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

SRE opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.11.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

