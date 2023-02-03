Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.85) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.32) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,963.33 ($24.25).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,566 ($19.34) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,725 ($21.30). The stock has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,296.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

