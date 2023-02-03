SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIF stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.50. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

