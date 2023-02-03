Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.87. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $190.03.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.