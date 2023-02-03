Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

