Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

