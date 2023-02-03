Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.