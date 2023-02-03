SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SouthState Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

