Spire (NYSE:SR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.22, but opened at $75.75. Spire shares last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 37,391 shares.

The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

