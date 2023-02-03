Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

