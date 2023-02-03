Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,599 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

