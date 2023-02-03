Spire Wealth Management Sells 92 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 197,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $235.99.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

