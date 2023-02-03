SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 325 ($4.01) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

