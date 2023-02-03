Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.56) price objective on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 821 ($10.14).

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 672.60 ($8.31) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.51. The company has a market capitalization of £19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,046.25.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

