Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.1 %

SCBFF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.86.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.