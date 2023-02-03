Stifel Nicolaus Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

