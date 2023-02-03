StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CB Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.