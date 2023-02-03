StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
CBFV opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.
