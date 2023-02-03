StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

