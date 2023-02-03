StockNews.com Downgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Buy

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD opened at $231.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
