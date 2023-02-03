StockNews.com Downgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Buy

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $231.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

