StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.