StockNews.com Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

