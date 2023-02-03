StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
