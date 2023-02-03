StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
