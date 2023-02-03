StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,487 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 612,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 306,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

